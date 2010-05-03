×

When John Kruthlived in Milwaukee,he had little trouble finding a few musicians whose wide-ranging tastes inethnic music and rock matched his own. Back home in New York City, however, Kruth found musicalsoul mates on nearly every corner.

TriBeCaStan, hispartnership with fellow multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Jeff Greene, allowsKruth to explore a broad continuum of traditional music in a contemporarycontext. The roots of the TriBeCaStan sound run from Appalachia through thehill country of Pakistanwith stops at nearly every caravansary along the way. The music on 5 Star Cave, the band’s second album, iscompletely instrumental save for an evanescent cover of The Carter Familyfeaturing the whispering vocals of Samantha Parton. The band’s frisky Jew’sharp funk and polyrhythmic rock turn 5Star Cave into the jukebox at the hippest ethnic restaurant imaginableameeting place where divisive politics are set aside, the falafel is nevergreasy and the hummus is always fresh.



