A four-disc set in a hardcover-book format, filledwith photos and brief artist histories, Wherethe Action Is! successfully covers the full musical spectrum of the era,from the sublime to the silly. Included is Iron Butterfly, sounding like anenergetic garage band one year before they became an eternal joke with“In-a-Gadda-Da-Vida,” and the psychedelic pop of Lowell George, several yearsbefore Little Feat. Captain Beefheart, when he was still only a slightly bentbut already distinct blues rocker, is featured here, along with many tracks byforgettable (and forgotten) acts. The jangle of folk rock echoed in many of thenumbers assembled in this collection, but the tougher swagger of garage punkcould also be felt. Even students of the period will find a few surprisesbetween the covers of Where theAction Is!
Various Artists
Where the Action Is! Los Angeles Nuggets 1965-1968 (Rhino)
×
×