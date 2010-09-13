The Borg Ward Third Anniversary w/ Eine Kleine Chinmuzik and Bzybodies

The Borg Ward, the all-ages venue/gallery/ arts space, named after either a German luxury car or something having to do with Star TrekI never had the opportunity or ­the inclination to askhas turned three years old. Though it's matured a bit in that time (it no longer permits alcohol), it's still the kind of place where shows seem to happen on their own time and nobody really seems to be making any money. Whether you celebrate its existence or lament that the scene can't support something more substantial (or are completely unaware of its very presence), you have to admit that there's nothing else quite like it in this beautiful city of ours. ­

Despite the anniversary, Friday night bill felt pretty much like any other night at the Borg Ward, save for a slightly expanded crowd and the hot dogs on the grill out back.

The night kicked off (or more precisely, ambled to a start) with a short but, by all accounts, potent set by local noise act Mildew. Its impressive what some people can do with a few cassette players and some effects pedals.

Wabeno Rock Farm followed with an agreeably sloppy set of over-driven, self-deprecating punk. There's a marked influence of The Fall here (whether intentional or coincidental) and they sound just as good on Dracula School of Paper, the recording given to me, unsolicited and for free, after their set.

Next up was Owlscry, a rather by-the-numbers metal band with an impressive drummer and a lead singer with a Danzig fixation. It suddenly became clear what all those nice looking fellows in black t-shirts had been waiting around for.

Bzybodies, whom I have written about favorably before, came out tonight with an entirely new set of great songs, despite the fact that the old ones were serving them just fine.

Eine Kleine Chinmuzik capped off the night. There's no doubt that they're a bunch of tight and talented musicians, but their brand of pop-punk seemed anachronistic when I was growing up (yikes).

As a whole the night seemed to bring the venue's diverse appeal to the forefront and not ask for much more. Each band brought a different clientele, which seemed to belong to a different show entirely, but was nevertheless willing to indulge itself outside of its comfort zone. Whether the next three years will be as eclectic, or as absorbing, remains to be seen.