Gut Reactions w/ Bzybodies and Ladyboys @ The Cactus Club

Itwas easy to overlook that Friday night’s show at the Cactus Club was a benefitconcert, apparently for someone whose apartment went up in flames along withPizza Man. Aside from the bartender bellowing not to be “cheapskates” at thebeginning of the show and a few tossed off comments from the bands, no oneseemed interested in the circumstances that brought these four local bandstogether on one bill. They seemed more interested in having a good time.

Kickingoff the show was Squidbotz, a guitar and drums duo that achieves a distinctsound by processing the vocals and guitar (and even stage banter) through avocoder and a battery of effects pedals. Suggesting a kind of rock ’n’ rollZapp & Roger, the group’s playfully sleazy party-rock sound was on pointthroughout their casual set, with “All Bizness“ standing out as particularlyformidable tune.

NewcomersLadyboys were up next and performed with surprising force and precision,especially considering this was their first gig. They might be wise though, toforgo some of the screamy vocal passages in favor of a more intense focus onthe post-punk influenced, heavy rock sound they seem to pull off so well.

Inthe third slot was Bzybodies, a strong band whose acid-damaged punk rock (orpunk-damaged acid rock, take your pick) has only become more delirious sincethe addition of light man Isaac Sherman, who plays a collection of multicoloredlights as deftly as any of the musicians handle their instruments.

Roundingout the bill was Gut Reactions, a speedy garage-punk outfit. Like so many bandsof their ilk, their sound is, well, familiar, but they presented it with realmusicianship and a surplus of conviction.%uFFFD

Overall,the evening was hard to quantify. Simultaneously impressive and resolutely lowkey, the sounds on display provided an eclectic cross section of original localrock, but also fostered a convivial atmosphere that bore no trace of pretensionorshudderprofessionalism. Hopefully, it’s the start of a trend.