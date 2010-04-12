The Hood Internet @ MSOE’s Todd Wehr Auditorium

×

Rappers and indie rockers seem destined tocollaborate. Lately, hip-hop artists have enlisted the help of commercial rockactsThe Roots and Fall Out Boy, for exampleand in some cases churned outtheir own irascible rock (ahem, Lil Wayne), but as indie goes mainstreamthere's no doubt the genre will also collide with rap.

The Hood Internet is taking this matter into theirown handserr, laptops. The Chicagomash-up duo splices indie-rock and rap samples, usually drawing from one trackthat is a cappella while using another to provide the beat. It's music designedfor the club scene, but thanks to a little buzz from blogs like Gorilla vs.Bear and Stereogum, The Hood Internet is taking their mash-ups to music halls.For the second time in five months, the DJs known as ABX (Aaron Brink) and STVSLV (Steve Reidell) spun at MSOE's Todd Wehr Auditorium, turning the room intoan all-out club-thumping dance party.

Watching a DJ can be boring, so in an attempt tospice things up The Hood Internet projected a visualizer onto a screen to theleft of the stage, which ABX occasionally warped. The projector's highlightcame when Super Mario Bros. game play was shown to "Floating Paranoia"(Modest Mouse vs. Kanye West). ABX manipulated a tripped-out Mariotoo manymushrooms, probablysimilar to the way a DJ scratches records.

The mash-ups were the main attraction here, ofcourse, and the catchier, the better. No tune was as crowd-pleasing as "GirlsJust Wanna Fix Up" (Dizzee Rascal vs. Cyndi Lauper)though it was a HoodInternet anomaly, since the "Celebrity Apprentice" oddball Lauperisn't considered indie in any music circle. It's not far off to think the duomight try their hands at Miley Cyrus’ "Party in the U.S.A." toget a crowd going in the future, but what makes the DJs intriguing are mash-uppop gems like "Great! There It Is" (Tag Team vs. LCD Soundsystem),which combined ’90s jock-jam kitsch with James Murphy's calculated cool. The night’sonly misstep was on "Can You Hear My Kids Now" (Lil’ Kim vs. MGMT).Some songs can't become more danceable. Keep your hands off "Kids."