Harmonica Fest

As Lil’ Rev grew up,music wasn’t a distant sound coming from the radio but something he could shapewith his own hands and voice. The prolific Milwaukee recording artist and touring actgrew up in a musical household. One of his stronger childhood memories concernshis grandfather, who entertained himself and anyone nearby with renditions ofTin Pan Alley on the harmonica. “When Irish Eyes are Smiling,” and “ BeerBarrel Polka” were among the familiar melodies Rev heard on the mouth organ.

“All of mygrandfather’s songs are in this book,” he says, speaking of his newest musicalmanual for publishing giant Hal Leonard, PlayHarmonica Today! A Complete Guide to the Basics. The booklet comes with ademonstration CD. Hal Leonard has also released the project as a DVD.

Lil’ Rev marks therelease of his latest book and DVD with a musical party, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, April18 at Comedy Sportz, 420 S. 1st St. The lineup will feature Rev in tandem with oneof Milwaukeeharmonica giants, Jim Liban, along with accompaniment by Will Branch, Dave Foxand other area musicians. A donation of $5-$10 is requested.

Although Rev came toattention as a guitar player steeped in folkloric Americana and has gainedattention in recent years for his efforts on behalf of the Milwaukee UkuleleClub and last year’s successful Milwaukee Ukulele Festival, the harmonica hasseldom been a stranger to Rev’s repertoire. He took lessons from Liban and isespecially pleased to share the stage with the master. “When someone you learnfrom has faith in you, it’s a great honor,” he says.

Discovering Chicago style bluesharmonica as a teenager through the recordings of Led Zeppelin was only thefirst step. The amplified harmonica of Little Walter and Sonny Boy Williamsonled Rev back to pre-World War II musicians who played harmonica cupped in theirhands, without the aid of electricity. “I never got comfortable with amicrophone in my hands,” he explains. “Why would you do that when you can shapethe sound of the harmonica with your right hand? It’s almost like LouisArmstrong with his trumpet mute.”

Blues, in any event,has been only one signpost on Rev’s tireless journey across the history ofAmerican music, pre-rock’n’roll. The contributions of the Irish, the Jews andother immigrants will be heard on Sunday. Like the ukulele, the harmonica is aninstrument for everyone, a democratic instrument if you will, a musical vehiclefor the unschooled. Rev’s book, like his workshops around the country, iscrafted to teach a few tunes to absolute beginners in one easy lesson.