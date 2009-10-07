Venglevski and Lips: Accordion Maestros

×

As the Soviet Uniondissolved and the Iron Curtain crumbled, many decided to leave their varioushomelands to seek opportunities elsewhere. Some came to Milwaukee, including a few musicians. One ofthem, Moldovan accordionist Stas Venglevski, probably had no idea that his newhome was once the accordion capital of America.

“I just loved the sound,” Venglevski saysof the instrument, on which his father played one tuneover and over. “Ilistened to lots of Beatles and ABBA,” he continues, but rock was not going tobe his direction. His dad’s best friend was an accordion teacher, and thenaturally gifted boy from a small town in Moldovawas on his way to a first-rate classical music education that would lead to oneof Moscow’sbest conservatories.

This weekend Venglevski will reunite withhis beloved teacher, Friedrich Lips, a professor at Moscow’s Gnessin Institute. Lips is a loomingfigure among accordionists, respected in classical music circles, an accompanistof Yo-Yo Ma who has played in concert halls around the world. Lips andVenglevski will perform a pair of concerts at Mount Mary College and UW-Milwaukee.

Venglevski has lived here since 1992 whenhis wife, a classical musician, received an opportunity through UWM’s Fine ArtsQuartet to come to Milwaukee.“It was tough to get started,” Venglevski recalls of his first year or so intown. “No one knew me and not many people knew what an accordion could doithad a certain image.” But he was given a chance to play Sunday concerts in theJoyce Parker series, which led him to the growing Milwaukee Accordion Club, aregular gig during the ’90s at the Uptowner andnot surprisinglytheopportunity to play Polish Fest.

In recent years Venglevski has exploredthe range of accordion music, performing “Flight of the Bumblebee” with theMilwaukee Symphony, playing with the Irish group Leahy’s Luck, accompanyingMilwaukee’s favorite chanteuse Robin Pluer, gigging with Mrs. Fun and evenexploring tango and jazz. He has recorded prolifically, written a body oforiginal waltzes, polkas and other songs, and performed across North America and beyond on a circuit of accordion clubsand festivals.

“My music has definitely changed since Icame here,” Venglevski says. “You grow up as a musician no matter where youare. My repertoire has expanded since coming to Milwaukee. I’ve met so many good musicianshere. Milwaukeehas been good to me. I’d never want to move.”

Stas Venglevski and Friedrich Lipsperform 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Mount Mary College’sHelfaer Hall and 3 p.m. Oct. 11 at UWM’s Peck Schoolof the Arts Recital Hall as part of the Music From Almost Yesterday series.