40th Anniversary: Music - Who Came to Milwaukee in 1982?!

× Expand Photo: thewho.com The Who in 1982 The Who in 1982

There have been a lot of changes to Milwaukee’s concert scene these past 40 years. The venues, the acts, and the ways in which we purchase increasingly expensive tickets have changed significantly. Back then, if you wanted to see a big name band, you’d probably have trekked to the MECCA arena, County Stadium, or Alpine Valley box office, and tickets would have run you $10-$15. In ‘82, Ticketmaster was in its infancy and primarily operated on the West coast. Imagine no internet yet, so if you wanted to get tickets to see your favorite band in Milwaukee, you’d have to purchase them directly: calling or in person to purchase—and for diehard fans trying for front seats, that may have included camping out on the sidewalk.

Photo by Michael Burmesch Old WQFM studios building at 606 W. Wisconsin Ave. Old WQFM studios building at 606 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Yet, all of that only happened if the big-name acts were willing to consider a Milwaukee stop on their tour. Former DJ for the now defunct 93 WQFM, Tim U’ren, better known in those days as “The Rock and Roll Animal,” took the casual snubs from so many bands personally. He staged a sit-in to protest when The Who skipped Milwaukee on their 1982 “Farewell” tour. This particular sit-in notably took place on a ledge, 21 stories above Wisconsin avenue, just outside the WQFM offices. He stayed on that ledge for two weeks, broadcasting his show nightly. The story started small, but eventually it was picked up nationally. The Who’s Roger Daltrey called the station to tell U’ren that they had heard about his stunt, and were so touched by his efforts that they were, in fact, adding a tour stop in Milwaukee. The concert took place on Dec. 7, 1982, at MECCA. Of course, it turned out that this was not to be The Who’s last tour, and they’ve been back to Milwaukee more than once since then.

World Series of Rock

Photo: Jeff Kipfmueller - Pinterest World Series of Rock 2 backstage pass World Series of Rock 2 backstage pass

Other standout concerts that took place in 1982 read like a Who’s Who of classic rock, including the World Series of Rock II tour which took place at County Stadium on May 28. The lineup boasted bands like Loverboy, Triumph, .38 Special and Foreigner. The MECCA arena hosted rock legends throughout the year like Van Halen, Rush, ZZ Top and the aforementioned The Who. Alpine Valley welcomed groups like Cheap Trick, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello and Black Sabbath. Summerfest, ran for 12 days in 1982 and featured performances from the Steve Miller Band, Chicago, Santana, George Thorogood & the Destroyers, The Charlie Daniels Band and early rock & roll pioneers Chubby Checker and Carl Perkins.

These days, Milwaukeeans have so many more choices for large venue concerts. We’re not overlooked when the likes of Elton John, Harry Styles, or someday Beyonce (fingers crossed—anyone for a ledge sit-in?), plan their tours. Summerfest with the recently renovated American Family Amphitheater, Fiserv Forum and American Family Field can all hold large enough crowds to make it tempting for more top-notch performers to visit Milwaukee. Of course, today, we need to be prepared for “ticket sticker shock” where post-lockdown concert tickets can command $100 for average seats. Tickets are almost exclusively sold online or via apps, and if you really want that paper ticket for your collection, it’s going to cost you extra—if you can get one at all. It’s definitely a different concert landscape than it was back in 1982. Ultimately, if the pandemic taught us anything about the opportunity to see live music, it’s to go to concerts whenever you are able because as the well-spoken Henry Rollins once said, “Live music is the cure for what ails ya.”