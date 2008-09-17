All-Ages Venue The Borg Ward in Trouble

×
Although it was only a matter of time until this happened—you can only run a venue this prominent for so long until the city starts paying attention—this still stings. City inspectors have cracked down on the Borg Ward, the all-ages venue and arts space on 823 W. National Ave. that has become one of the most active music halls in the city.
Here’s the e-mail the venue sent out:
Hey everyone. I thought it was time for an update, especially with all the crazy things happening here. We are currently in the process of getting our occupation permit. Yes, we've operated a full year without one. We've had the inspectors here and they've told us what is wrong with our building and what we need to change/fix. We have one month starting yesterday to comply or we will be shut down. I'm sending this message as a call to arms. If you appreciate what we do we'd love any help you could offer. Any connections to registered electricians and plumbers is one example of something we need. I will be sending another email within a week with more details. Most likely we will draw up a schedule of "fix the borg ward building" days, so as to make it easier to coordinate this whole mess. Please feel free to contact us via email or phone (my cell is 414.412.9109) if you have any advise. Thank you!long live diyHere’s hoping the collective can rally. Its filled a gigantic void in the all-ages music scene, brought in some great bands that otherwise would have skirted Milwaukee, and frankly has been a dream tenant in a neighborhood where there isn’t a whole lot going on. Taking a lesson, perhaps, from the swift shut-down of the Echo Base Collective, another small arts space that booked live music, the Borg Ward has been strict in enforcing its no-alcohol policy, so if it can whip up the funds and resources it needs to pass the city inspection, it has a real shot at making it.
-Kyle