Atomic Closes For Good Sunday

by

Atomic Records closes shop for good Sunday, so if you've been putting off that last visit, you're running out of time. Everything in the store is 30% off today, 40% off tomorrow and 50% off Sunday; hours are noon to six. The store was well stocked with goodies from the basement when I went last went a couple weeks ago. This weekend I'm hoping to score that Mr. T Experience fly swatter the Atomic Web site teased a while back, if it's still available.

The final months of Atomic have been bittersweet. While the business was being well eulogized by national­media and, at a spectacularbenefit concert, local friends, the shop itself was as crowded as it had been during its '90s heyday, with bargain hunters and old costumers returning for one last sweep. For a few extra weeks, the store was still alive with music and conversation.