It won’t do much to resuscitate his career, but Dres from Black Sheep has remade his biggest hit, “The Choice is Yours,” into a slick little pro-Obama video:

And, lest you need a reminder how great Black Sheep was—and why Dres should have just bit his tongue and kept the group together, instead of letting personal issues tear the duo apart again and again, here’s the video for 1994’s “Without a Doubt”:

So good…