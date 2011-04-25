Bon Iver to Play the Riverside Theater on July 23

Following performances here with his side bands Gayngs and Volcano Choir, Justin Vernon will make his third Milwaukee appearance in less than a year on July 23, when his folk group Bon Iver returns to the Riverside Theater. The concert, announced today by the venue, will be Bon Iver's first in Milwaukee since the group's 2009 AIDS Walk concert, and will follow the June 21 release of the group's new album, Bon Iver, Bon Iver.

Reserved-seat tickets are $32.50 and go on sale Friday, April 29 at noon.