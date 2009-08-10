Bon Iver @ The Riverside Theater, Oct. 11

This morning the Riverside Theater announced that as part of Justin Vernon's roll as the honorary chair of this year's AIDS Walk Wisconsin, his band Bon Iver will headline a concert at the venue following the walk on Sunday, Oct. 11 at 8 p.m.

On the strength of Bon Iver's hauntingly gorgeous debut album, For Emma, Forever Ago, Vernon emerged last year as one of Wisconsin music's biggest success stories, and one of the most celebrated songwriters of the indie-folk movement. In the face of national notoriety, Vernon has embraced his Wisconsin ties, wearing a Wisconsin Badgers shirt on "Late Night with David Letterman" and advocating state artists like Eau Claire's The Daredevil Christopher Wright, whose debut album he produced and who will open his Riverside show, and Milwaukee's Collections of Colonies of Bees, with whom Vernon has launched a new band, Volcano Choir.

AIDS has also been a cause dear to Vernon's heart. This year he contributed new material to Dark Was the Night, a benefit compilation for the HIV/AIDS awareness organization Red Hot.

Reserved-seat tickets for Bon Iver's concert are $25 and go on sale on Friday, Aug. 21 at noon.