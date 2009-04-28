Bon Iver, WAMI Favorite

Bon Iver, the nom de plume of Eau Claire folk singer Justin Vernon, took home Artist of the Year honors at the 29th Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) awards last night, an inevitability, perhaps, given the widespread critical acclaim Vernon garnered across the country for last year's For Emma, Forever Ago. It's hard to argue that any Wisconsin musician made a bigger, broader impact last year than Vernon.

Though this year's WAMIs saw the veteran award show pluck nominees from beyond its usual (often inner) circles, upsets were few and far between. Invade Rome edged out Kings Go Forth for the New Artist of the Year honors in an unsurprising affirmation of WAMI voters' preferences for rock music over soul—or anything not rock, really—and Danny Gokey was shut out of the Christian/Gospel Artist category, not that he was going to be there to collect an award, anyway. Mostly, though, awards went to predictable local favorites and established names, as is the WAMI's usual preference.

The winners:

Alternative Artist of the Year                    The Lackloves

Hard Rock Artist of the Year                     Spiral Trance

Rock Artist of the Year                              Verona Grove

Pop Artist of the Year                                Ronnie Nyles & the Tallulah Who

Country Artist of the Year                         Geoff Landon & the Wolfpack

Christian/Gospel Artist of the Year           Chad James

Hip Hop/Rap Artist of the Year                 The Figureheads

R&B/Soul Artist of the Year                     Soul Food

Tribute Nostalgia Artist of the Year          Mark Shurilla

CD of the Year                                          "My World" by Hindsight

Song of the Year                                        "Hallmark" by The Lackloves

Artist of the Year                                       Bon Iver

New Artist of the Year                               Invade Rome

Bassist of the Year                                     Chris Steelman

Drummer of the Year                                 Dave Schoepke

Guitarist of the Year                                   Evan Christian

Reeds/Brass Player of the Year                  Warren Wiegratz (Sax)

Special Instrument Player of the Year        Rachel Trapp (Violinist)

Keyboard Player of the Year                      Connie Grauer

Music Venue of the Year                            Mill Creek Blues

Print/Electronic Media of the Year            OnMilwaukee.com

Producer of the Year (Tie)                         Jeff Hamilton and Justin Perkins

Radio Station of the Year                          89 Nine Radio Milwaukee

Recording Studio of the Year                    Renwood Messenger

Americana Artist of the Year (Tie)            Copper Box and Liam Ford Band

Cover Band of the Year                             Sonic Circus

Big Band/Swing Group of the Year          All Star SuperBand

Jazz Artist of the Year                               Paul Spencer Band

Blues Artist of the Year                            Alex Wilson

World/Reggae/Ska Group of the Year      De La Buena

Bluegrass Group of the Year                    Liberty Bluegrass Band

Female Vocalist of the Year                     Ronnie Nyles

Male Vocalist of the Year                        Cory Chisel

Peoples Choice Award:

NE Quandrant                        Grand Union

NW Quandrant                       Copper Box

SE Quandrant                         The Toys