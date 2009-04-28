Bon Iver, WAMI Favorite

Bon Iver, the nom de plume of Eau Claire folk singer Justin Vernon, took home Artist of the Year honors at the 29th Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) awards last night, an inevitability, perhaps, given the widespread critical acclaim Vernon garnered across the country for last year's For Emma, Forever Ago. It's hard to argue that any Wisconsin musician made a bigger, broader impact last year than Vernon.
Though this year's WAMIs saw the veteran award show pluck nominees from beyond its usual (often inner) circles, upsets were few and far between. Invade Rome edged out Kings Go Forth for the New Artist of the Year honors in an unsurprising affirmation of WAMI voters' preferences for rock music over soul—or anything not rock, really—and Danny Gokey was shut out of the Christian/Gospel Artist category, not that he was going to be there to collect an award, anyway. Mostly, though, awards went to predictable local favorites and established names, as is the WAMI's usual preference.
The winners:
Alternative Artist of the Year The Lackloves
Hard Rock Artist of the Year Spiral Trance
Rock Artist of the Year Verona Grove
Pop Artist of the Year Ronnie Nyles & the Tallulah Who
Country Artist of the Year Geoff Landon & the Wolfpack
Christian/Gospel Artist of the Year Chad James
Hip Hop/Rap Artist of the Year The Figureheads
R&B/Soul Artist of the Year Soul Food
Tribute Nostalgia Artist of the Year Mark Shurilla
CD of the Year "My World" by Hindsight
Song of the Year "Hallmark" by The Lackloves
Artist of the Year Bon Iver
New Artist of the Year Invade Rome
Bassist of the Year Chris Steelman
Drummer of the Year Dave Schoepke
Guitarist of the Year Evan Christian
Reeds/Brass Player of the Year Warren Wiegratz (Sax)
Special Instrument Player of the Year Rachel Trapp (Violinist)
Keyboard Player of the Year Connie Grauer
Music Venue of the Year Mill Creek Blues
Print/Electronic Media of the Year OnMilwaukee.com
Producer of the Year (Tie) Jeff Hamilton and Justin Perkins
Radio Station of the Year 89 Nine Radio Milwaukee
Recording Studio of the Year Renwood Messenger
Americana Artist of the Year (Tie) Copper Box and Liam Ford Band
Cover Band of the Year Sonic Circus
Big Band/Swing Group of the Year All Star SuperBand
Jazz Artist of the Year Paul Spencer Band
Blues Artist of the Year Alex Wilson
World/Reggae/Ska Group of the Year De La Buena
Bluegrass Group of the Year Liberty Bluegrass Band
Female Vocalist of the Year Ronnie Nyles
Male Vocalist of the Year Cory Chisel
Peoples Choice Award:
NE Quandrant Grand Union
NW Quandrant Copper Box
SE Quandrant The Toys