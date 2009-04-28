Bon Iver, WAMI Favorite

Bon Iver, the nom de plume of Eau Claire folk singer Justin Vernon, took home Artist of the Year honors at the 29th Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI) awards last night, an inevitability, perhaps, given the widespread critical acclaim Vernon garnered across the country for last year's For Emma, Forever Ago. It's hard to argue that any Wisconsin musician made a bigger, broader impact last year than Vernon.

Though this year's WAMIs saw the veteran award show pluck nominees from beyond its usual (often inner) circles, upsets were few and far between. Invade Rome edged out Kings Go Forth for the New Artist of the Year honors in an unsurprising affirmation of WAMI voters' preferences for rock music over soul—or anything not rock, really—and Danny Gokey was shut out of the Christian/Gospel Artist category, not that he was going to be there to collect an award, anyway. Mostly, though, awards went to predictable local favorites and established names, as is the WAMI's usual preference.

The winners:

Alternative Artist of the Year The Lackloves

Hard Rock Artist of the Year Spiral Trance

Rock Artist of the Year Verona Grove

Pop Artist of the Year Ronnie Nyles & the Tallulah Who

Country Artist of the Year Geoff Landon & the Wolfpack

Christian/Gospel Artist of the Year Chad James

Hip Hop/Rap Artist of the Year The Figureheads

R&B/Soul Artist of the Year Soul Food

Tribute Nostalgia Artist of the Year Mark Shurilla

CD of the Year "My World" by Hindsight

Song of the Year "Hallmark" by The Lackloves

Artist of the Year Bon Iver

New Artist of the Year Invade Rome

Bassist of the Year Chris Steelman

Drummer of the Year Dave Schoepke

Guitarist of the Year Evan Christian

Reeds/Brass Player of the Year Warren Wiegratz (Sax)

Special Instrument Player of the Year Rachel Trapp (Violinist)

Keyboard Player of the Year Connie Grauer

Music Venue of the Year Mill Creek Blues

Print/Electronic Media of the Year OnMilwaukee.com

Producer of the Year (Tie) Jeff Hamilton and Justin Perkins

Radio Station of the Year 89 Nine Radio Milwaukee

Recording Studio of the Year Renwood Messenger

Americana Artist of the Year (Tie) Copper Box and Liam Ford Band

Cover Band of the Year Sonic Circus

Big Band/Swing Group of the Year All Star SuperBand

Jazz Artist of the Year Paul Spencer Band

Blues Artist of the Year Alex Wilson

World/Reggae/Ska Group of the Year De La Buena

Bluegrass Group of the Year Liberty Bluegrass Band

Female Vocalist of the Year Ronnie Nyles

Male Vocalist of the Year Cory Chisel

Peoples Choice Award:

NE Quandrant Grand Union

NW Quandrant Copper Box

SE Quandrant The Toys