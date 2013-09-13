Check Out Spin's Colorful Volcano Choir Photo Essay

Later this month, Volcano Choir will begin a tour behind the Justin Vernon album to ruin you for all other Justin Vernon albums, Repave , a remarkably beautiful, unapologetically crowd-pleasing LP that reimagines Milwaukee's Collections of Colonies of Bees as a pop act. It's a great record, and like all Vernon-affiliated records, it's attracting plenty of attention. Earlier this week the group made their network television debut on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," and last week Spin.com posted a photo essay documenting 36 hours in Milwaukee with the group. It's worth scrolling through. In addition to pictures of the group practicing in their sweaty rehearsal space and chowing down at Barnacle Bud's ("it's not the best place to eat, really," Thomas Wincek says, though the photo makes the food look mighty appetizing), there are a couple of meme-worthy Vernon photos, including a goofy one of him mimicking Beavis from "Beavis and Butthead," and a glorious shirtless pic screaming for inclusion on a certain Tumblr account.

Scroll through those wonderful pictures here, and stream Volcano Choir's "Fallon" performance below. The group plays the Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday, Sept. 28.