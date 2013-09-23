Cher Will Play the BMO Harris Bradley Center Next June

This week Cher will release her first album in 12 years, the dance-minded Closer To The Truth , which includes the Paul Oakenfold-produced single "Woman's World." This morning the BMO Harris Bradley Center announced that the singer's "Dressed To Kill" tour in support of that album will take her back to Milwaukee for her first performance here in more than a half decade.

She'll headline the venue on June 6, 2014. Tickets will go on-sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 11, 2013 at 12 p.m.; information on ticket prices is not yet available.