Danny Gokey to Play Record Release Concert at Turner Hall

Milwaukee's highest achieving "American Idol" contender Danny Gokey will play a record release concert Saturday, March 6 at the Turner Hall Ballroom, the venue announced this morning. Gokey will be inaugurating his major-label debut, My Best Days, which finds the Christian singer taking an astute stab at contemporary country music. Though Gokey initially seemed an odd fit for the genre, he has a deft understanding of its audience, sharing its religious values and proclivity for uplifting ballads. Check out this biographical paragraph from his press release and tell me he doesn't sound like a modern country star:

The singer has early memories of singing in church and parlayed his musical gifts and his deep faith into early work in church music ministry. While working in the music departments at two different churches, Gokey also put in grueling days as a trucker. “I drove an eighteen-wheeler semi-truck, a big rig,” he says. “I liked it actually. Was it what I wanted to settle with for the rest of my life? No, because music was where my passion was.”

Anyway, say what you will about the guy, but even as he's made a national push with RCA Nashville, he's remained a true local artist, performing concerts and benefits around Milwaukee regularly. It's nice to see he's kept the city in mind as he promotes his new album.