Decibully and Juniper Tar Will Reunite for Milwaukee Day

It's a Milwaukee Day miracle! The late, great indie-rock band Decibully, which played their last show in 2011, and the rootsy rock band Juniper Tar, which went on hiatus last year after singer-guitarist Jason Mohr moved away, will reunite for "one night only" performances as part of Milwaukee's favorite made-up holiday.

The show will be Monday, April 14 (4-14, like the area code) at Turner Hall Ballroom. Tickets are $10 and go on sale Friday, Feb. 28 at noon, and to prove the event isn't entirely about reliving the past, there will be a current Milwaukee band on the bill, too: Whips, an inspired permutation of past and present members of Red Knife Lottery, Hot Coffin, Last Place Champs and Call Me Lightning.