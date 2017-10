Five years after No Doubt went on hiatus while Gwen Stefani launched a larger-than-life solo career, the group has re-banded for a summer tour slated to stop at Summerfest for a July 2 headlining gig at the Marcus Amphitheater. No stranger to No Doubt comparisons themselves, current alternative-rock hit-makers Paramore open, along with an unannounced second opener.

Tickets are $52-$67 and go on sale Saturday, March 7 at 10 a.m.