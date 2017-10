­­I'm usually wrong about these things, but I still think that Grizzly Bear's "Two Weeks" sounds uncannily like Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E.," at least insofar as any song by Grizzly Bear could sound like a late '90s, West Coast rap hit. Try playing both songs simultaneously; if you time it right, the beats sync up like Dark Side of the Moon and The Wizard of Oz. ­

Here's the video for "Still D.R.E.":

×

And here's the instrumental for that song:

×

Pair it with "Two Weeks":­