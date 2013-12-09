Dusty Medical Records Announces Its Return with the Dusty Medical Festival

× Expand The Sugar Stems

Remember Dusty Medical Records? During the mid-to-late '00s, the Milwaukee label released some of the city's strongest garage/punk/rock records (and quite a few good ones from outside of the city, too), but save for an occasional release, the label has been mostly quiet over the last year or two. That doesn't mean that it's dead, though. The label is gearing up for a busy 2014, which will include new releases from Detroit's Johnny Ill Band (a 7'' single, in early January); a live LP from Milwaukee's Sugar Stems (Stems N Friends, out February); an LP from the French garage-psych outfit Sonic Chicken 4 (out February/March-ish); and the debut album from Milwaukee's Space Raft (probably March/April-ish).

To commemorate its return, the label is also hosting at two-day Dusty Medical Festival at the end of the month, with Space Raft, Johnny Ill Band and Ramma Lamma playing the Cactus Club on Friday, Dec. 27, and the Sugar Stems, Johnny Ill Band, The Midwest Beat, Drugs Dragons and Head On Electric playing Bremen Cafe on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Label head Kevin Meyer promises there are more releases on the horizon, including a 7'' from New Jersey's Liquor Store and an overdue third LP from The Midwest Beat.