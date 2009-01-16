Why is Eugene Mirman Plugging Lake FM?

When 94.5 changed to Lake FM, a redundant, kitchen-sink format that litters Milwaukee's airwaves with additional classic rock, it felt like a big F-you to the city, so it's fitting, then, that the station's commercials literally flip Milwaukee the finger.

The TV spots, generally loathed by viewers, introduce a bemused dude who controls music with his finger, but curiously, that bemused dude is played by Eugene Mirman, who's actually one of today's funniest, most original comedians. That he's plugging the most white-bread radio station in the city is something of a surprise, given his edgy, absurdist humor and roots in New York's alternative comedy scene. This is a guy who performs at rock venues, parades around SXSW, tours with Yo La Tengo and is a regular on "Flight of the Conchords," yet in his downtime he's doing spots for a station with a fondness for Foreigner. It was probably an easy paycheck for the guy, but wouldn't it have been cheaper for the station just to hire John McGivern?

UPDATE: Steve Hyden from Decider awesomely exchanges e-mails with Mirman about the origins of the spots. Turns out they were filmed years ago for a company that makes prepackaged commercials for radio stations.