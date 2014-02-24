Fall Out Boy and Paramore Will Co-Headline the Marcus Amphitheater

Summerfest's latest Marcus Amphitheater announcement is a two-fer: Fall Out Boy and Paramore will co-headline the stage on Saturday, July 5 as part of their "Monumentour," the festival announced today. Both emo acts are coming off of 2013 albums that dabbled with Top 40 sounds: Fall Out Boy's snarky comeback record Save Rock and Roll , and Paramore's peppy, packed self-titled album, quite possibly the best commercial rock album of last year. New Politics opens.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, March 1 at 10 a.m. People who follow Summerfest on Facebook or Twitter will have access to a "Stay Connected" pre-sale running Friday, Feb. 28 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.