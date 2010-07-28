Global Union Asks for Support

Dobet Gnahore, Rodrigo y Gabriella, Mucca Pazza, 17 Hippies, and Red Baraat all were introduced to Milwaukee at Global Union (among a few dozen other amazing international artists)!

Global Union is celebrating its Fifth Anniversary. We'll be back in Bay View's glorious Humboldt Park on September 25 and 26, 2010. Last year, more than 10,000 people spent part of their weekend with us. We're looking to do that again, plus some.

Unfortunately, in this economy, some of the corporate sponsors that gave us our start cannot continue the journey into 2010. We wouldn't be where we are today without them, and we thank them greatly. However, for Global Union to continue, we need the community's financial support.