Hot Podcast Action

Muzzle of Bees' Ryan Matteson and WMSE's Ryan Schleicher were kind enough to have me on the 22nd edition of their joint podcast this week. As always, the podcast is a treasure trove of great new music recommendations; this installment features lovely new songs from Dawes, Sea Wolf, David Bazan and Rain Machine, and some of my old personal favorites from Mazzy Star and The Replacements. So check it out, and while you're at it, make sure to sample their archived podcasts as well. The roosty/folky branch of independent music has never been more fruitful than it is right now, and you won't find a better informed source for this music than these podcasts.