Humboldt Park Will Host a Global Union-esque Lineup of World Music This Saturday

After a successful run of the 2016 Chill on the Hill concert series, the Bay View Neighborhood Association, in partnership with the Milwaukee County Parks, is offering Chill on the Hill Encore, a free festival of world music, Saturday, Sept. 17, from noon–6 p.m. at Humboldt Park. Humboldt Park is located at 3000 S. Howell Ave.



Featured are four local bands specializing in music with Brazilian, Hawaiian, Aftrican, and Afro-Columbian influences. Entertainment also includes special appearances of WMSE DJs and special guests. Food and art vendors round out the event.



At 12:30 p.m., Toco Rio will take the stage. The Milwaukee-based instrumental trio features bandolim (the Brazilian version of a mandolin), guitar, and percussion, and performs music from Brazil’s choro tradition, a style of music rich in rhythmic, harmonic, and melodic variety.



At 2 p.m., Hoapili a four-piece Hawaiian band, will perform. Playing the many different musical styles of Polynesia, the group specializes in traditional and contemporary Hawaiian music.



At 3:30 p.m., Oumar Sagna and Sindoolaa, an African music band with members from Milwaukee and Kenya, will engage the crowd. The group’s style has been described as traditional African music tinted by shades of reggae and salsa.



At 5 p.m., Tarek Guerbatau & The Peace Movement will blend Afro-Colombian rhythms, rock, afrobeat, and funk for an energetic show.



For years the annual Bay View Bash has had some company, thanks to the Global Union world music festival, which was scheduled for the same day as the Bash, just a half mile away from Kinnickinnic Avenue in Humboldt Park. With Global Union on an indefinite hiatus following the demise of organizers Alverno Presents, it looked as if that tradition would come to an end this year.Today, however, we learned that isn't the case. The Bay View Neighborhood Association is throwing a decidedly Global Union-esque concert in Humboldt Park again this year, according to a press release that went out this afternoon.There's no explanation for why it was announced with such short notice, but the complete press release with schedule and lineup information is included below.