Jazz Artists Hold Fundraiser for Berkeley Fudge

Milwaukee saxophonist Berkeley Fudge, a staple of the local jazz scene since the '60s considered a mentor by many of the modern players he has taught, has suffered a stroke and is recovering at St. Mary's Sacred Heart Rehabilitation Center, according to jazz singer Adekola Adedapo.

Some of Fudge's friends from the jazz scene will host a fundraiser for him on Friday, Dec. 10 at the Jazz Estate beginning at 9:30 p.m. Adedapo will join pianist Barry Velleman, trumpeter Allen Johnson on trumpet, bassist John Price and drummer Sam Belton, along with many other guest musicians. Donations will be accepted at the bar.