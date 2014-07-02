Just Announced: Iggy Azalea Will Play the Rave in October

By this point you've either succumbed to Iggy Azalea's summer hit "Fancy," or you're fundamentally put off by the rapper who's looking more and more like 2014's answer to Mackelmore (if Mackelmore were an Australian model who rhymed in a very practiced fake Atlanta drawl). Both are perfectly defensible positions. If you're in the pro-Iggy camp, though, you'll get a chance to see her live soon. Today the Rave announced that she'll play the building on Sunday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30 ($40 for VIP balcony access) and go on sale Friday, July 11 at 10 a.m.