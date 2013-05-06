Just Announced: The National, Toro Y Moi

As it is wont to do on a Monday, The Pabst Theater Organization announced a pair of high-anticipation indie-rock shows this morning. Forlorn Brooklyn rockers The National will return to the Riverside Theater on Monday, Aug. 5 as part of their tour behind their upcoming Trouble Will Find Me , an album that looks to juggle the ornate impulses of their latest album, High Violet , with the emotional immediacy of their previous records. Daughter opens; general-admission tickets are $32.50 and go on sale Friday, May 10 at noon.

For those who like their indie-rock funkier and more overtly experimental, spacey dance-rock purveyors Toro Y Moi will play the Turner Hall Ballroom on Friday, Nov. 1 with opener Classixx. Tickets are $20 in advance, $22 day of show, and also go on sale Friday, May 10 at noon.