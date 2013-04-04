Lewis Black Announces Summerfest's Impressive 2013 Side-Stage Lineup

Summerfest has been gradually announcing its 2013 Marcus Amphitheater headliners for months now, but it’s stayed mum on side-stage acts. That changed today, when breaking from its usual tradition of announcing grounds stage performers in small chunks, the festival revealed the meat of its lineup in one massive drop. Comedian Lewis Black (who will be returning to the festival this year) revealed the headliners in a six-minute YouTube video, and at first glance, it’s a pretty inspired lineup, one that brings in many first-timers or relative strangers to the event in addition to the usual reliable draws. The (nearly complete) list of just announced headliners is below, along with Black's video message.

Avett Brothers

Pitbull

Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes

John Mayer

Billy Idol

Imagine Dragons

Diplo

Alice Cooper

Dropkick Murphys

Dr. John

Silversun Pickups

Styx

Bad Religion

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Dark Star Orchestra

Trampled By Turtles

MGMT

AWOLNATION

Atlas Genuis

Pat Benetar

Neon Trees

Switchfoot

Phil Vassar

Cake

Robert DeLonge

REO Speedwagon

O.A.R.

Social Distortion

The Spinners

Atmosphere

21 Pilots

Loverboy

Morris Day and the Time

Airborne Toxic Event

Blues Traveler

Jana Kramer

Drowning Pool

Buddy Guy

Foreigner

Time Flies

Willy Porter

Barenaked Ladies

Skillet

Less Than Jake

Gavin McGraw

Yeasayer

Youngblood Hawke

The Features

Brandi Carlile