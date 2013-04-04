Lewis Black Announces Summerfest's Impressive 2013 Side-Stage Lineup

Summerfest has been gradually announcing its 2013 Marcus Amphitheater headliners for months now, but it’s stayed mum on side-stage acts. That changed today, when breaking from its usual tradition of announcing grounds stage performers in small chunks, the festival revealed the meat of its lineup in one massive drop. Comedian Lewis Black (who will be returning to the festival this year) revealed the headliners in a six-minute YouTube video, and at first glance, it’s a pretty inspired lineup, one that brings in many first-timers or relative strangers to the event in addition to the usual reliable draws. The (nearly complete) list of just announced headliners is below, along with Black's video message.
Avett Brothers
Pitbull
Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes
John Mayer
Billy Idol
Imagine Dragons
Diplo
Alice Cooper
Dropkick Murphys
Dr. John
Silversun Pickups
Styx
Bad Religion
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Dark Star Orchestra
Trampled By Turtles
MGMT
AWOLNATION
Atlas Genuis
Pat Benetar
Neon Trees
Switchfoot
Phil Vassar
Cake
Robert DeLonge
REO Speedwagon
O.A.R.
Social Distortion
The Spinners
Atmosphere
21 Pilots
Loverboy
Morris Day and the Time
Airborne Toxic Event
Blues Traveler
Jana Kramer
Drowning Pool
Buddy Guy
Foreigner
Time Flies
Willy Porter
Barenaked Ladies
Skillet
Less Than Jake
Gavin McGraw
Yeasayer
Youngblood Hawke
The Features
Brandi Carlile