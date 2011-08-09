Local Music Wrap-Up: Maritime, Sat. Nite Duets, RedBelt

The Milwaukee online music archive just keeps growing. MKEPunk.com has posted the last piece of its comprehensive library of music from the '90s emo band Compound Red, an unreleased four-song EP that stands with the band's best work. Around the same time the site also posted a 1998 album from the Waukesha post-hardcore band Tintoretto, Cowards, Will Give, To Get Rid Of You, a worthwhile relic that's very much in line with the mathy, experimental direction of Dischord releases from the era.

Maritime, meanwhile, are streaming all four of their albums on their Soundcloud page, including this year's Human Hearts. Turns out Glass Floor isn't nearly as bad as you remember it being, huh?

Other local bands, of course, are adding to that online archive in real time. Last week merry slackers Sat. Nite Duets released their latest digital EP of un-labored, smirking guitar-pop, Wilder Dreams. It's a hoot, as always. The band plays a show at Mad Planet on Thursday.

On the more alternative-rocky end of the spectrum, RedBelt have posted their self-titled debut EP. I'm hearing a little bit of The Posies and Sugar here, as well as... is that a little bit of Soul Asylum? Yeah, there's definitely some Soul Asylum here.

The Fatty Acids completed their Kickstarter campaign to fund LP pressings of their sophomore effort Leftover Monsterface, which is great news, since the album is awesome: a boozy psych-rock bacchanal that tightens the band's hooks even as its arrangements push in ever more wild directions. The record is streaming here for those who can't wait for the vinyl.

And kudos to Travel Wisconsin for using state bands to soundtrack its latest batch of Wisconsin tourism commercials. The ads, which you can view here, use songs from The Trusty Knife, The Goodnight Loving and Time Since Western.