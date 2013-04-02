Mark Morrison and Marky Mark: Here's The Brewers' 2013 At-Bat Music

The Milwaukee Brewers debuted their 2013 entrance music this weekend, and as is often the case, some of the most inspired picks belong to some of the team's least distinguished players. Snoozy backup outfielder Logan Schafer hopes to change his reputation for being the active player that everybody forgets about by walking up to Mack Morrison's nutso robotic funk jam "Return of the Mack." Not to be outdone, unpopular infielder Yuniesky Betancourt attempts the impossible task of winning fans over by taking the plate to an uptempo throwback for the Buzzfeed generation, Marky Mark's "Good Vibrations."

Elsewhere, potential secret weapon Khris Davis shows he has taste off the field, selecting The Roots' brooding "The Fire," while Carlos Gomez was the first to call dibs on Drake's "Started from the Bottom," leaving Rickie Weeks to fall back on Lil Wayne's "Rich as Fuck." Alex Gonzalez and Martin Maldonado reveal their shared love for reggaeton king Don Omar, while pitcher Mike Fiers opts for a more aggressive route, batting to Rage Against the Machine and taking the mound to the freakiest thing he could thing of: the theme from Saw .

The complete list of entrance songs is below, courtesy of MLB.com, which promises to update the list throughout the season.

2013 AT-BAT MUSIC

Norichika Aoki: “Tokyo Drift” by Teriayki Boys

Yuniesky Betancourt: “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark

Ryan Braun: “A Dream” by Jay-Z

Khris Davis: “The Fire” by The Roots

Marco Estrada: "The End of Heartache” by Killswitch Engage

Mike Fiers: “Bulls on Parade” by Rage Against the Machine

Yovani Gallardo: “My Time” by Fabolous

Carlos Gomez: “Started from the Bottom” by Drake

Alex Gonzalez: “Salio el Sol” by Don Omar

Jonathan Lucroy: “Five Last Words” by One Last Hero

Martin Maldonado: “Yo naci pa Esto” by Don Omar

Chris Narveson: “Dr. Feelgood” by Motley Crue

Wily Peralta: “Hero” by Skillet

Aramis Ramirez: None (at his request) (this is no fun)

Logan Schafer: “Return of the Mack” by Mark Morrison

Jean Segura: “En Cualto Eh Que Tamo” by Chimbala

Rickie Weeks: “Rich as Fuck” by Lil Wayne

2013 PITCHING ENTRANCE MUSIC

John Axford: “New Noise” by Refused

Marco Estrada: “Bodies” by Drowning Pool

Mike Fiers: The Saw Theme Song

Yovani Gallardo: “My Time” by Fabolous

Wily Peralta: “Lost Control” by Unwritten Law