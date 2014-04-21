Maxwell Will Kick Off His 2014 "Summer Soulstice" Tour in Milwaukee

Maxwell may not be the most reclusive of all the great neo-soul singers—that honor still belongs to D'Angelo, for now—but he works at a mighty slow clip. With his 1996 debut Maxwell’s Urban Hang Suite , Maxwell helped establish mellow, groove-based neo-soul as a commercially viable alternative to the more dance-based R&B of the time, but after his 2001 album, Now , he willfully retreated from the spotlight for some extended downtime. It took eight years, but he returned in top form on 2009’s BLACKsummers’night , an elegant, utterly gorgeous record that swiftly returned the singer to the airwaves and earned him a pair of Grammys.

He's been promising a sequel for years, but in the meantime he's offering fans something else to tide them over: a 35-city plus "Summer Soulstice" tour that will kick off in Milwaukee on Saturday, June 14 at Milwaukee's Riverside Theater. Tickets start at $25.25 and top out at $106.25 and go on sale Friday, April 25 at noon.