Meanwhile, Over On Courtney Love's Myspace Page...

Courtney Love’s Myspace page is an endless source of amusement for those who have the time to sift through it. Where else can you hear Love riff on Hannah Montana or dish about her flirtation with Ryan Adams, before accusing him of laundering $85,000 from her?

But for people like me, who don’t have the patience for her disorienting, CAPS LOCKED rants, there’s one other reason to visit Love’s Myspace page: It actually has some pretty good, unreleased material on it: four new songs, co-written, as usual, by hit-maker Linda Perry and, in two instances, with Billy Corgan. Even the all-knowing Wikipedia doesn’t offer much consensus on when Love’s new album might see release—it likely won’t be this year, considering rumors that the whole project has been scrapped—but these new tracks are promising, or at least as promising could be expected given Love’s immediately forgotten 2004 solo debut. Only the sappy “Letter to God,” a pity-me ballad that asks too much of Love’s rough (and, frankly, aged) voice hits an overtly sour note. The other songs, though, are tense, angry and effortless, about as good as you could hope for from any post-1994 Love release. These versions are likely just demos, based around simple acoustic guitar and piano arrangements, but right now there’s a raw quality to them that works.