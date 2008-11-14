A New Lil Wayne Mix, In Time for the Weekend

After a day's delay, DJ Drama finally posted the latest Lil Wayne mixtape, Dedication 3, on his Web site this afternoon. It's streaming for free now, and will also be available for download once some (significant) technical errors are worked out. (2dopeboyz has also posted a link to download, but that too requires some patience.)

Dedication 3 is a 23-track beast, well worth the wait, though it won't surprise anyone: lots of autotune, boasts of being the greatest rapper alive, eating rappers, making it rain, etc. Great guest spots from Jae Millz and La the Darkman. A fun, albeit informal spin on T.I.'s "Whatever You Like," with Wayne mostly on chorus duty, breaking for a bit of seemingly impromptu back and forth.

After this Wayne's brilliant but very structured Tha Carter III, it's great to hear him return to the anything-goes realm of mixtapes again.

"I just want ya'll to remember," Drama shouts in one particularly timely drop, "that this is the first mix you bump while you had a black president."