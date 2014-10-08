Pharaoh Mac & DMT Mellow Out on Their Latest Single, "Frozen"

On last winter's Loyalty & Betrayal LP, the Milwaukee rapper/producer duo Pharaoh Mac & DMT went full pop, channeling the crossover spirit of hook-gravitating rappers like Lupe Fiasco and Big Sean. On the group's latest single they channel a rapper who has seen even more Top 40 success recently: Macklemore. The rapper's sensitive duets lay the groundwork for "Frozen," Pharaoh Mac & DMT's mellow, inspirational collaboration with singer Dalia. Like everything the duo releases, it was recorded with radio firmly in mind.

You can stream the subdued single below.