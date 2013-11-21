R.E.M.'s Peter Buck Will Play the Turner Hall Ballroom with Alejandro Escovedo in February

During his 30 years with R.E.M., lead guitarist Peter Buck was the member of the band most likely to be working on a project outside of R.E.M. When he wasn't cutting records with side projects like The Minus 5, Tuatara, The Baseball Project and The Venus 3, he was playing sessions with acts like Billy Bragg, The Replacements and Robyn Hitchcock, or producing albums by kindred artists like The Feelies. R.E.M.'s breakup in 2011 gave him more time to commit to those odds and ends gigs, and he's been typically busy, continuing to work with friends and record low-key solo albums. Last year he released a self-titled one; now he's readying a follow-up titled Roswell (you can hear the title track here).

Buck will headline the Turner Hall Ballroom on Thursday, Feb. 20, the venue announced today, performing with roots-rock veteran Alejandro Escovedo, a songwriter who shares plenty of sensibilities with Buck. General admission tickets are $24.50 and go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at noon.