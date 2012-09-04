Smashing Pumpkins Will Play "Intimate" Arena Tour Kickoff at the Riverside

After years of reliably ticking off and disappointing all but his most forgiving fans, this year Billy Corgan did the unthinkable: He released a legitimately good new Smashing Pumpkins album. Tuneful, pretty and fierce, <em>Oceania</em> is the most approachable Smashing Pumpkins record since the mid-\'90s, the kind of record that deserves to return the band to the arenas they once played. And indeed, it seems that was Corgan\'s intention: The band has announced an arena tour this fall, but first they\'ll warm up with a handful of theater shows, including one at the Riverside Theater on Sunday, Sept. 30. The band &quot;will perform material from <em>Oceania</em>, as well as their classic songs,&quot; according to a press release, which seems to signal a break from Corgan\'s usual policy of avoiding most of the Pumpkins hits, out of apparent spite for his fans, the general public and the world at large.<br /><br /><a href=\"http://pabsttheater.org/show/smashingpumpkins2012\">General admission tickets</a> are $45 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 7 at noon.<br /><br />