Stream "Blood Money and Treason," The Latest from Milwaukee Folk Rockers Twin Brother

Last year the Milwaukee alt-rock duo Jackraasch quietly broke up, then promptly picked up where they left off. Singer/guitarist Sean Raasch and drummer Tyler Nelson rebranded themselves Twin Brother, adding a third man to the band, bassist Lodewijk Broekhuizen, and recording a strikingly confident set of folky indie-rock which they released this spring. The reinvention suited them: Without completely ditching the Built to Spill-isms of their Jackraasch days, they found a sound that gave proper due to Raasch's increasingly intricate songwriting.

The trio tread even deeper into the folk-rock woods on their latest single, "Blood Money and Treason," a tight little march they premiered this week ahead of some regional winter tour dates with Old Earth. You can stream the song below, via Bandcamp.