Stream Bordercholly's Lo-Fi "Cambridge Woods" EP

Earlier this summer Liam Murphy's singer-songwriter project Bordercholly released "Cambridge Woods," a wistful slice of cabin fever that Murphy recorded while waiting out Milwaukee's frigid winter. Now he's released the rest of the songs he recorded during those sessions on an EP of the same name. Bordercholly's Cambridge Woods EP is a shaggy little thing, filtering the deep-sighing pop of There's Nothing Wrong With Love -era Built to Spill and early Modest Mouse through a lo-fi bedroom setup. You can stream it below, via Bandcamp.

