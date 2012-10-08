Sufjan Stevens Bringing His Goofy Christmas Show to Turner Hall

Between writing albums about individual states and then changing his mind and saying he doesn't want to do that anymore, and then doubling back and reconsidering, indie-folk songwriter Sufjan Stevens clears his mind by writing Christmas songs. Lots and lots of Christmas songs. Fifty-eight of them will be collected in his latest holiday box set, Silver & Gold: Songs For Christmas Vol. 6-10 , set for a Nov. 13 release, and unlike his past Christmas releases, he'll be supporting this one with a tour. His "Surfjohn Stevens Christmas Sing-A-Long: Seasonal Affective Disorder Yuletide Disaster Pageant On Ice" stops at the Turner Hall Ballroom on Thursday, Dec. 13, the venue announced today.

Stream, if you dare, "Christmas Unicorn," the closing track from Stevens' new Christmas box below. It's a 12-minute lark that taunts you with whimsy before taking a drastic, proggy detour that almost promises to justify the time investment but ultimately doesn't.