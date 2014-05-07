Summerfest's Local KNE (K-Nation Entertainment) New Music Stage Reveals 2014 Headliners

Summerfest's local music stage has changed either its name or its location nearly every year since it debuted in 2008 as the Cascio Interstate Groove Garage, so it's not too surprising that once again this year it's got a new title: the KNE (K-Nation Entertainment) New Music Stage. Last year it was called the K-Nation/Cascio Interstate Music Stage, but the central idea behind the stage remains the same: It's a home for original, Milwaukee-area music at Summerfest, and the only stage that hands over nearly its entire prime-time lineup to local bands. Once again the Shepherd Express and WMSE 91.7 have returned as sponsors.

Today Summerfest revealed the stage's 2014 headliners, which include bands from all corners of the local rock scene. Conveniently, most of these headliners go on around 9 p.m., about an hour before the 10 p.m. headliners at the festival's major stages, making it a prime stop for patrons looking to catch some music in that window before the big national acts take the stage.

The KNE (K-Nation Entertainment) New Music Stage headliners are listed below.

June 25 8:30 pm Ivy Spokes

June 26 9:00 pm The Guilty Wanted

June 27 9:00 pm The Championship

June 28 9:00 pm TBA

June 29 9:00 pm Paper Holland

July 1 9:00 pm Copper Box

July 2 9:00 pm Maritime

July 3 8:30 pm The Delta Routine

July 4 9:00 pm Bright Kind

July 5 9:00 pm Kane Place Record Club

July 6 9:00 pm The Fatty Acids