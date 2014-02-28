TMJ4 Made the Mistake of Putting Juiceboxxx on Live Television

There are more than 80 acts performing at Saturday's Eastside Music Tour, and yet somehow for its segment previewing the event TMJ4 ended up with Juiceboxxx, arguably the one least suited for live television. The enthusiastic Milwaukee rapper graced the station's newscast Wednesday, where he offered anchors Mike Jacobs and Carole Meekins a Thunder Zone energy drink, performed a barely audible song about riding buses and getting wasted, and presumably made a lot of few producers very, very nervous. Move over, Kenny Strasser.

You can stream the ill-advised segment below.