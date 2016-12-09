Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Are Doing Two Marcus Amphitheather Shows This Summer

Summerfest's most frequent Marcus Amphitheater headliner is coming back for more. Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers are returning to play the venue for not one but two shows this summer, as part of a 34-date 40th anniversary tour Petty announced on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" last night. His shows on July 5 and 6 will be his 14th and 15th Summerfest performances, and his first since the Heartbreakers released their latest album, Hypnotic Eye , in 2014. Country singer Chris Stapleton opens.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Prices have not been announced but, like all of Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater concerts, they'll include general admission to Summerfest on the day of each show.