Trent Reznor Drops Another Free Album

It seems believable enough: Nine Inch Nails has released yet another out-of-nowhere free download album, but, yeah, it's an April Fool's Day joke. This one's pretty good, though, since it's unusually mean-spirited, and further escalates the amazing Trent Reznor/Chris Cornell feud, with Reznor touting a Timbaland-produced dance album called Strobe Light. Reznor poses for the cover with a badass pair of Kanye shades, and flaunts a fake tracklist that includes an intro skit and songs like "On the List (She's Not)," but stopped short of actually recording a Scream-like sample track. Now that would have been vicious.