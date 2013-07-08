Umphrey's McGee Will Do Three Nights of Halloween Mash-Ups at the Riverside Theater

Not that jam bands necessarily need a reason to break into a cover song, but Halloween holds special significance in jam circles, as many of the scene's biggest bands use the occasion to play dress up and play even more elaborate and high-concept cover sets than they usually do. Umphrey's McGee is one of the most ambitious of these bands, creating elaborate sets of mashed-up cover songs each Halloween. Once again this year, they'll spend the holiday at Milwaukee's Riverside Theater, where they'll park for a three-night stay from Thursday, Oct. 31 to Saturday, Nov. 2, the venue announced today. Tickets are 27.50 in advance and $30 day-of-show, and go on sale Friday, July 12 at noon.

For a sense of what the band does during these Halloween shows, watch a video of last year's performance below.