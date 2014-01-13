UPDATE: A Memorial Service for Dr. Martin Jack Rosenblum is Planned for Thursday

It was with a heavy heart that we learned this weekend that Dr. Martin Jack Rosenblum, a poet, rock 'n' roll historian, popular UWM lecturer and frequent Shepherd Express contributor, died in his sleep at age 67. He left an unmeasurable impression on his many students, persuading countless players in the local music scene with his passion and his strong opinions. Shepherd Express A&E editor David Luhrssen, who collaborated with Rosenblum on the book Searching For Rock and Roll , shared some remembrances yesterday; today we've received details about a memorial service.

A service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at UW-Milwaukee's Music Recital Hall, adjacent to the Music Building at 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd.

Rosenblum's family has suggested that donations may be made to the UWM Foundation, 1440 E. North Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202, payable to UWM Foundation-Red Guitar Fund.

UPDATE: UWM has announced a change of venue for the memorial service. It will now take place in the Helen Bader Concert Hall in the Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts at 3 p.m.