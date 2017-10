Following his stop at the venue opening for frequent collaborator Earl Sweatshirt this spring, Long Beach rapper Vince Staples will return to the venue for his first headlining gig there in March. He'll be coming off of a 2015 that saw him release one of the year's best rap albums, the provocative Summertime '06 , and performing as part of his "Circa '06 Pt. II" tour.

The show is Tuesday, March 8, 2016, and tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 20 at 10 a.m.