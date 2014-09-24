Volcano Choir to Return to Milwaukee for a Turner Hall Show

× Expand Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

Since releasing its triumphant sophomore album Repave last year, Volcano Choir has been Justin Vernon's primary concern. The group has toured around the world behind the album, with a pit stop on "The Tonight Show" along the way, and now that tour has taken them full circle with one more show in Milwaukee, the last of their Repave tour. They'll headline the Turner Hall Ballroom at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 30, and if it's anything like their show at the Pabst last fall, they can expect an enthusiastic welcome from the crowd.

General admission tickets are $26.50 and go on sale Friday, Sept. 26 at noon.