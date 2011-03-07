WAMI Announces 2011 Nominees

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry on Friday announced the nominees for its 2011 WAMI Awards. The WAMIs had developed a reputation as out of touch at the beginning of the decadefor too long, it seemed the most surefire way to be nominated for a WAMI Award was to be a WAMI memberbut the organization has moved to include a broader swath of state artists in recent years, and this year's nominees continue that trend. The winners will be announced at an award show on Sunday, April 17 at the Turner Hall Ballroom. The complete nominees are listed below:

General Categories:

Artist of the Year

Bascom Hill

Bon Iver

Danny Gokey

Jaill

Kings Go Forth

The Wildbirds

Album of the Year

Bascom Hill "Bascom Hill"

BoDeans "Mr. Sad Clown"

The Cool Waters Band "The Day They All Resigned"

Jaill "That's How We Burn"

Kings Go Forth "The Outsiders Are Back"

Fresh Cut Collective, "Fresh Cut Collective"

Song of the Year

BoDeans "Stay"

Danny Gokey "My Best Days Are Ahead of Me"

Ethan Keller "Keep on Lovin"

Jaill "Stroller"

Kings Go Forth "One Day"

Female Vocalist

Annie B

Heidi Spencer

Jayme Dawicki

Jeanna Salzer

Jessica Bierman

Sarah Moilanen

Male Vocalist

Black Wolf

Charlie Victor

Chris Szebini

Cory Chisel

Joe McIlheran

Lucas Cates

New Artist of the Year

Conrad Plymouth

Mechanical Kids

Pink Lipsticks

Rooftop Jumpers

The Ragadors

Tweed Funk

Rising Star

Katie Lafond

Nora Collins

Orpheus

Tallan Latz

Jayne Taylor

Genre Categories:

Alternative

Daredevil Christopher Wright

Fever Marlene

I'm Not A Pilot

Jaill

Verona Grove

Wildbirds

Americana

Cory Chisel and the Wandering Sons

Hayward Williams

Liam Ford Band

West of East

The Whiskeybelles

Copper Box

Bluegrass

.357 String Band

The Burie Family

Frogwater

Liberty Bluegrass Band

Salt Creek

Blues

Aaron Williams and the HooDoo

Alex Wilson Band

Cashbox Kings

Houndstooth

Mean Tooth Grin

Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys

Christian

A City Alive

Chad James

Saved By Grace

Skillet

Country

Geoff Landon and the Wolfpack

Grand Union

Nashville Pipeline

Saddlebrook

Tim Castle and Young Southern

Whitney Mann

Cover Band

Half Empty

Johnny Wad

Love Monkeys

Rabid Aardvarks

Road Trip

Spoiled Rotten

Hard Rock

Beyond Fate

Call Me Lightning

4th Floor

Spiral Trance

World Minus One

Jazz

Brian Lynch

Jamie Breiwick Group

Jazz Orgy

Jerry Grillo

Paul Spencer Band

Polka

Goodtime Dutchmen

Happy Schnapps Combo

Jerry Schneider Band

Steve Meisner Band

Pop Artist

Bascom Hill

Ethan Keller

I'm Not A Pilot

Jayme Dawicki

Jeanna Salzer

Lucas Cates

Rap / Hip Hop

Amerikas Addiction

Fresh Cut Collective

King Hell Bastard

Off Tha Hook

Prophetic

Automatic

R&B / Soul

Eddie Butts Band

Soul Food

Streetlife

Tristan Royalty Squad

Reggae / World / Ska

Green Tea

The Invaders

King Solomon

Something to Do

Unity

Kojo

Rock

The Form

Greg Waters and The Broad Street Boogie

Ronnie Nyles

The Sandcarvers

Steve Grimm

Annex

Swing / Big Band

All Star SuperBand

Big Mouth and the Power Tool Horns

Brew City Horns

The Jimmys

Swing Nouveau

Tribute

5 Card Studs

Beatallica

Light Up

No Quarter

Project Pink

Separate Ways

Musician Categories:

Bass

Chris Trottier

Eric Hervey

Jason Brown

John Wartenweiler

Rick LaJeunesse

Drummer

Alan Arber

Dave Schoepke

Del Bennett

Jeff Holden

Kevin Dunphy

Mike Underwood

Guitarist

Chris Larson

Greg Koch

Alex Wilson

Ryan Elliot

Scotty Meyer

Steve Peplin

Keyboard

Eli Mattson

Jimmy Voegeli

Mark Davis

Matt Meixner

Paul Kneevers

Rick Forkes

Reeds/Brass

Al Groth

Andy Spadafora

Jamie Breiwick

Peter Neumer

Warren Weigratz

Woody Mankowski

Specialty Instrument

Allen Cote

Benny Rickun

Danny Jerabek

Kimmy Unger

Raven

Sigmund Snopek

Industry Categories:

Print/Media

Isthmus

Muzzle of Bees blog

OnMilwaukee.com

The Scene

The Shepherd Express

Third Coast Digest blog

Producer

Gary Tanin

Jack LeTourneau

Jeff Hamilton

Justin Perkins

Marc Golde

Radio

88nine

WAPL 105.7

WMMM 105.5

WIXX 101

WMSE 91.7

Recording Studio

The Exchange

The Laboratory

New Tone

Nexus

Renwood Messenger

Rock Garden

Venue

The Milwaukee Ale House

High Noon Saloon

Linneman's

Malarkey's Pub

Mill Creek

Turner Hall