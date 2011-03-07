WAMI Announces 2011 Nominees

The Wisconsin Area Music Industry on Friday announced the nominees for its 2011 WAMI Awards. The WAMIs had developed a reputation as out of touch at the beginning of the decadefor too long, it seemed the most surefire way to be nominated for a WAMI Award was to be a WAMI memberbut the organization has moved to include a broader swath of state artists in recent years, and this year's nominees continue that trend. The winners will be announced at an award show on Sunday, April 17 at the Turner Hall Ballroom. The complete nominees are listed below:
General Categories:
Artist of the Year
Bascom Hill
Bon Iver
Danny Gokey
Jaill
Kings Go Forth
The Wildbirds
Album of the Year
Bascom Hill "Bascom Hill"
BoDeans "Mr. Sad Clown"
The Cool Waters Band "The Day They All Resigned"
Jaill "That's How We Burn"
Kings Go Forth "The Outsiders Are Back"
Fresh Cut Collective, "Fresh Cut Collective"
Song of the Year
BoDeans "Stay"
Danny Gokey "My Best Days Are Ahead of Me"
Ethan Keller "Keep on Lovin"
Jaill "Stroller"
Kings Go Forth "One Day"
Female Vocalist
Annie B
Heidi Spencer
Jayme Dawicki
Jeanna Salzer
Jessica Bierman
Sarah Moilanen
Male Vocalist
Black Wolf
Charlie Victor
Chris Szebini
Cory Chisel
Joe McIlheran
Lucas Cates
New Artist of the Year
Conrad Plymouth
Mechanical Kids
Pink Lipsticks
Rooftop Jumpers
The Ragadors
Tweed Funk
Rising Star
Katie Lafond
Nora Collins
Orpheus
Tallan Latz
Jayne Taylor
Genre Categories:
Alternative
Daredevil Christopher Wright
Fever Marlene
I'm Not A Pilot
Jaill
Verona Grove
Wildbirds
Americana
Cory Chisel and the Wandering Sons
Hayward Williams
Liam Ford Band
West of East
The Whiskeybelles
Copper Box
Bluegrass
.357 String Band
The Burie Family
Frogwater
Liberty Bluegrass Band
Salt Creek
Blues
Aaron Williams and the HooDoo
Alex Wilson Band
Cashbox Kings
Houndstooth
Mean Tooth Grin
Reverend Raven and the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys
Christian
A City Alive
Chad James
Saved By Grace
Skillet
Country
Geoff Landon and the Wolfpack
Grand Union
Nashville Pipeline
Saddlebrook
Tim Castle and Young Southern
Whitney Mann
Cover Band
Half Empty
Johnny Wad
Love Monkeys
Rabid Aardvarks
Road Trip
Spoiled Rotten
Hard Rock
Beyond Fate
Call Me Lightning
4th Floor
Spiral Trance
World Minus One
Jazz
Brian Lynch
Jamie Breiwick Group
Jazz Orgy
Jerry Grillo
Paul Spencer Band
Polka
Goodtime Dutchmen
Happy Schnapps Combo
Jerry Schneider Band
Steve Meisner Band
Pop Artist
Bascom Hill
Ethan Keller
I'm Not A Pilot
Jayme Dawicki
Jeanna Salzer
Lucas Cates
Rap / Hip Hop
Amerikas Addiction
Fresh Cut Collective
King Hell Bastard
Off Tha Hook
Prophetic
Automatic
R&B / Soul
Eddie Butts Band
Soul Food
Streetlife
Tristan Royalty Squad
Reggae / World / Ska
Green Tea
The Invaders
King Solomon
Something to Do
Unity
Kojo
Rock
The Form
Greg Waters and The Broad Street Boogie
Ronnie Nyles
The Sandcarvers
Steve Grimm
Annex
Swing / Big Band
All Star SuperBand
Big Mouth and the Power Tool Horns
Brew City Horns
The Jimmys
Swing Nouveau
Tribute
5 Card Studs
Beatallica
Light Up
No Quarter
Project Pink
Separate Ways
Musician Categories:
Bass
Chris Trottier
Eric Hervey
Jason Brown
John Wartenweiler
Rick LaJeunesse
Drummer
Alan Arber
Dave Schoepke
Del Bennett
Jeff Holden
Kevin Dunphy
Mike Underwood
Guitarist
Chris Larson
Greg Koch
Alex Wilson
Ryan Elliot
Scotty Meyer
Steve Peplin
Keyboard
Eli Mattson
Jimmy Voegeli
Mark Davis
Matt Meixner
Paul Kneevers
Rick Forkes
Reeds/Brass
Al Groth
Andy Spadafora
Jamie Breiwick
Peter Neumer
Warren Weigratz
Woody Mankowski
Specialty Instrument
Allen Cote
Benny Rickun
Danny Jerabek
Kimmy Unger
Raven
Sigmund Snopek
Industry Categories:
Print/Media
Isthmus
Muzzle of Bees blog
OnMilwaukee.com
The Scene
The Shepherd Express
Third Coast Digest blog
Producer
Gary Tanin
Jack LeTourneau
Jeff Hamilton
Justin Perkins
Marc Golde
Radio
88nine
WAPL 105.7
WMMM 105.5
WIXX 101
WMSE 91.7
Recording Studio
The Exchange
The Laboratory
New Tone
Nexus
Renwood Messenger
Rock Garden
Venue
The Milwaukee Ale House
High Noon Saloon
Linneman's
Malarkey's Pub
Mill Creek
Turner Hall